Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Enphase Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

ENPH has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.94.

Shares of ENPH opened at $206.51 on Monday. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $229.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $5,229,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 3,539 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total value of $497,052.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,538,304.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,921 shares of company stock worth $36,848,094 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

