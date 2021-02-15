EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,258 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 7,675 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $61,894,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $37,863,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 829.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,110,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $39,907,000 after acquiring an additional 990,987 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $33,613,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,540,315 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,457,020,000 after acquiring an additional 856,498 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.29.

Shares of EOG opened at $61.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of -117.34 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $77.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

