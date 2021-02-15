ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) is THB Asset Management’s 9th Largest Position

THB Asset Management lessened its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,065 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. ePlus makes up about 1.8% of THB Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. THB Asset Management’s holdings in ePlus were worth $7,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in ePlus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ePlus during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ePlus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ePlus by 313.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $452,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,218,284.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 5,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $460,593.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,721.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,066 shares of company stock worth $1,168,643 over the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLUS. TheStreet raised shares of ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sidoti cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

PLUS opened at $95.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.30. ePlus inc. has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $96.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.77.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $427.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.38 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.11%. ePlus’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

