Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equillium, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of EQ001 which is in clinical-stage. Equillium, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Equillium stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. Equillium has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 17.91, a current ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average is $5.30. The company has a market cap of $259.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.71.

In other news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $37,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,714.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Connelly sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 993,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Equillium during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Equillium by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Equillium by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

