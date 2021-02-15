Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Adyen’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Adyen in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck expects that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Adyen’s FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

ADYEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Adyen stock opened at $53.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.22. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $14.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

