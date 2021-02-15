Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MDC)

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of M.D.C. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener expects that the construction company will earn $2.16 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for M.D.C.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS.

MDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

NYSE MDC opened at $60.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $61.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.92.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 61.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after buying an additional 85,920 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 10.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 48.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in M.D.C. in the third quarter valued at $623,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $63,287.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $137,220.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $7,413,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 254,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,085,083.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,561 shares of company stock valued at $7,489,869 in the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3429 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

