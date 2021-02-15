Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 98,000 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the January 14th total of 165,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,635,000.

NYSE EQD traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $10.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,207. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46. Equity Distribution Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $11.06.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Company Profile

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

