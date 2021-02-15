Ergo (ERG) Price Hits $1.91

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.91 or 0.00003986 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $55.02 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,989.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,778.62 or 0.03706280 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.61 or 0.00432622 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $707.46 or 0.01474192 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $237.41 or 0.00494724 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $227.09 or 0.00473209 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.03 or 0.00331396 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00030434 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002880 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 32,067,075 coins and its circulating supply is 28,763,353 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

Ergo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

