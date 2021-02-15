Essex Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 143.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,673 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 129.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,974,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937,002 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 3,305.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,487,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after buying an additional 3,384,618 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth $37,789,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 62.2% during the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,568,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,871,000 after acquiring an additional 601,169 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1,528.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 628,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,818,000 after acquiring an additional 590,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of BX stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.21. 132,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,400. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $72.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.62 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.7175 dividend. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.23%.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.