Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 1,579 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 4.2% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.6% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 120,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 188,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.92.

CVX stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $92.55. 485,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,750,124. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.47. The company has a market cap of $172.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $112.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.