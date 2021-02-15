Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 475 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 0.8% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,304,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,101,000 after acquiring an additional 733,301 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,324,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,721,000 after acquiring an additional 429,470 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,160,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,416,000 after acquiring an additional 66,328 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,883,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,864,000 after acquiring an additional 111,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,542,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,056,000 after acquiring an additional 261,883 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,783,717 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.61. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

