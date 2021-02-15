Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $2.42 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,291 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 16,102 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 5,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $1,073,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $213.90. The stock had a trading volume of 172,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,427. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

