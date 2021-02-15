Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 4,859 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,859 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 26,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after buying an additional 29,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.52. 1,158,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,287,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $61.42. The company has a market cap of $213.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

