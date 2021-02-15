Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 97 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total transaction of $5,843,528.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total value of $5,815,795.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $15.61 on Monday, reaching $544.08. The company had a trading volume of 12,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,314. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 94.79, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $495.52 and a 200-day moving average of $435.35. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $545.85.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.25.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

