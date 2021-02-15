EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Short Interest Update

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the January 14th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 393,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDRY traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.06. 16,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,928. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.19. EuroDry has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $13.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EuroDry stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.56% of EuroDry as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk vessels, including four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

