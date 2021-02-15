eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Cut to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on eXp World from $14.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. eXp World currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.83.

Get eXp World alerts:

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $155.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 486.80 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.89. eXp World has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $166.47.

eXp World’s stock is going to split on Tuesday, February 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 19th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, February 12th.

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,538,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,976,076.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $3,042,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,159 shares in the company, valued at $176,003,883.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 359,666 shares of company stock worth $26,928,550. 40.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the third quarter valued at $1,790,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the third quarter valued at $252,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the third quarter valued at $1,253,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 90.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 11,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.