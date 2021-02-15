F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Bought by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,395 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of F5 Networks worth $31,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in F5 Networks by 14.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 10.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in F5 Networks by 19.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,248 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Geng Lin sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.83, for a total transaction of $145,695.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,545.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $612,461.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,225,383.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,331 shares of company stock valued at $3,439,491. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FFIV shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Colliers Securities raised their target price on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. MKM Partners raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.74.

NASDAQ FFIV traded up $4.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $210.62. 11,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,248. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $211.01. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

