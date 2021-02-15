Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Core Wealth Advisors Inc.

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 0.4% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.1% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.28, for a total transaction of $85,956.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,936.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,430,330 shares of company stock valued at $387,625,670. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.41.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $270.50. 742,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,712,162. The company’s 50 day moving average is $266.09 and its 200 day moving average is $269.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

