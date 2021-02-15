Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Axiom Financial Strategies LLC

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,212 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after acquiring an additional 910,971 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 18,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $783,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,819,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $496,971,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $270.50. The company had a trading volume of 742,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,712,162. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.20. The company has a market capitalization of $770.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FB. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.41.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 60,783 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total transaction of $16,704,991.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,430,330 shares of company stock worth $387,625,670. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

