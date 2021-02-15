Fady Ibraham Malik Sells 1,632 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $38,090.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $240,625.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,052 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $21,176.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $22.13 on Monday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a current ratio of 15.18.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CYTK. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $413,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

