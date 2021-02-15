FDM Group (Holdings) plc (FDM.L) (LON:FDM) Shares Gap Up to $1,020.00

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (FDM.L) (LON:FDM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1,020.00, but opened at $1,098.00. FDM Group (Holdings) plc (FDM.L) shares last traded at $1,030.02, with a volume of 10,104 shares.

The company has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,056.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,034.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. FDM Group (Holdings) plc (FDM.L)’s payout ratio is 75.58%.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (FDM.L) Company Profile (LON:FDM)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, project management and support office, data and operations services, business analysis, business intelligence, production support, client training, and information security.

