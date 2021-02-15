Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Receives $38.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 310,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,953,403. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,365 shares of company stock worth $4,477,834 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

FNF stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.28. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $45.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

