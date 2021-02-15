Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,370,000 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the January 14th total of 6,580,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,983.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Natixis raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 350.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 81,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,096,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,220,000 after acquiring an additional 66,411 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 65,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $598,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.51. 303,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,887,379. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.90. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.19.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

