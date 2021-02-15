FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Short Interest Update

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 113.1% from the January 14th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FXCNY opened at $2.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51. FIH Mobile has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $3.99.

FIH Mobile Company Profile

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company manufactures, distributes, and trades handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.

