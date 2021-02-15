Financial Comparison: Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) versus ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) and ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Afya and ATA Creativity Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Afya 26.75% 13.38% 9.43% ATA Creativity Global -66.01% -37.42% -16.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Afya and ATA Creativity Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Afya 0 3 4 0 2.57 ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Afya currently has a consensus target price of $27.60, indicating a potential upside of 16.75%. Given Afya’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Afya is more favorable than ATA Creativity Global.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Afya and ATA Creativity Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Afya $182.42 million 11.63 $39.00 million $0.70 33.77 ATA Creativity Global $14.04 million 9.91 -$17.56 million N/A N/A

Afya has higher revenue and earnings than ATA Creativity Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.1% of Afya shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Afya has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Afya beats ATA Creativity Global on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools. It offers health sciences courses, which comprise medicine, dentistry, nursing, radiology, psychology, pharmacy, physical education, physiotherapy, nutrition, and biomedicine; and degree programs and courses in other subjects and disciplines, including undergraduate and post graduate courses in business administration, accounting, law, civil and mechanical engineering, industrial engineering, dentistry, pedagogy, nutrition, physiotherapy, psychology, architecture, veterinary medicine, and others. In addition, the company provides distance learning residency preparatory courses through its online platform; and develops and sells printed and digital medical education content. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a network of 19 undergraduate and graduate medical school campuses consisted of 12 operating units and seven approved units. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Nova Lima, Brazil.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counseling, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students. The company was formerly known as ATA Inc. and changed its name to ATA Creativity Global in September 2019. ATA Creativity Global was founded in 1999 and is based in Beijing, China.

