Financial Survey: MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) & Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY)

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) and Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MIND Technology and Teledyne Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MIND Technology $42.67 million 0.78 -$11.29 million N/A N/A Teledyne Technologies $3.16 billion 4.52 $402.30 million $10.51 36.91

Teledyne Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than MIND Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for MIND Technology and Teledyne Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MIND Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Teledyne Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75

Teledyne Technologies has a consensus target price of $366.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.52%. Given Teledyne Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Teledyne Technologies is more favorable than MIND Technology.

Profitability

This table compares MIND Technology and Teledyne Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MIND Technology -63.69% -70.31% -23.39% Teledyne Technologies 12.39% 13.42% 8.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.7% of MIND Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of Teledyne Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of MIND Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Teledyne Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

MIND Technology has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teledyne Technologies has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Teledyne Technologies beats MIND Technology on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing. The Marine Technology Products segment develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products. Its products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; SeaLink product line of marine sensors and solid streamer systems; and HarborGuard, an integrated waterside surveillance and security system that combines radar, video, and other surveillance technology to provide security for various waterside installations. This segment also provides streamer weight collars, depth and pressure transducers, air control valves, and source array systems; spare and replacement parts; repair and engineering services, training and field service operations, and umbilical termination; and equipment, consumables, systems integration, engineering hardware, and software maintenance support services. The Equipment Leasing segment leases seismic equipment for short-term primarily to seismic data acquisition contractors and oil field service providers. This segment also sells used equipment from its lease pool. The company was formerly known as Mitcham Industries, Inc. MIND Technology, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments. Its Digital Imaging segment provides image sensors and digital cameras for use in industrial, scientific, academic research, and medical applications; and hardware and software for image processing and automatic data collection in industrial, academic research, and medical applications, as well as manufacturing services for micro electro-mechanical systems. This segment also offers light detection and ranging systems; focal plane arrays, sensors, and subsystems; and geospatial software products. The company's Aerospace and Defense Electronics segment provides electronic components and subsystems, as well as communications products, such as defense electronics; environment interconnects; data acquisition and communications equipment for aircraft; components and subsystems for wireless and satellite communications; and general aviation batteries. Its Engineered Systems segment offers systems engineering and integration, technology development, and manufacturing solutions for defense, space, environmental, and energy applications; and designs and manufactures electrochemical energy systems and electronics for military applications. The company markets and sells its products and services through sales forces, third-party distributors, and commissioned sales representatives. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

