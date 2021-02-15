Financial Survey: RPC (NYSE:RES) and Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:ESESQ)

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:ESESQ) and RPC (NYSE:RES) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Eco-Stim Energy Solutions and RPC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eco-Stim Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A RPC -32.86% -9.35% -7.44%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.7% of RPC shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.6% of RPC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RPC has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eco-Stim Energy Solutions and RPC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eco-Stim Energy Solutions $40.71 million 0.00 -$87.87 million N/A N/A RPC $1.22 billion 0.85 -$87.11 million ($0.12) -40.33

RPC has higher revenue and earnings than Eco-Stim Energy Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Eco-Stim Energy Solutions and RPC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eco-Stim Energy Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A RPC 2 3 1 0 1.83

RPC has a consensus price target of $3.08, suggesting a potential downside of 36.39%. Given RPC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RPC is more favorable than Eco-Stim Energy Solutions.

Summary

RPC beats Eco-Stim Energy Solutions on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eco-Stim Energy Solutions

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. is an oilfield service and technology company. The company provides management technologies, well stimulation and completion services to oil and gas producers. Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

About RPC

RPC, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells. The Support Services segment provides a range of rental tools, including blowout preventors, high pressure manifolds and valves, hevi-wate drill pipes, tubing products, production related rental tools, pumps, diverters, drill pipes, drill collars, handling tools, Coflexip hoses, and Wear Knot drill pipes that are used for onshore and offshore oil and gas well drilling, completion, and workover activities. This segment also offers oilfield pipe inspection, and pipe management and storage services; and oilfield training and consulting services. It operates in the United States, Africa, Canada, Argentina, China, Mexico, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and internationally. RPC, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

