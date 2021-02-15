First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Stock Position Raised by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,124 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 610,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 428,208 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 520,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 35,786 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 2,271.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 405,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 388,400 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 15,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBP opened at $10.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.44. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $10.46.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

