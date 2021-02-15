First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Chairman Sells $345,436.98 in Stock

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $345,436.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 282,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,003.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $21.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.24. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $25.06.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

FFBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 462.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 25.8% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 5,334.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. 72.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

