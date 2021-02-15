First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Receives $16.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on First Midwest Bancorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

First Midwest Bancorp stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.09. The stock had a trading volume of 33,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,279. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.06. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $21.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Midwest Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Geoghegan bought 1,631 shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,003.23. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,213.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 238.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

