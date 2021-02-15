First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Short Interest Down 40.0% in January

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the January 14th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. Farley Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,970 shares during the period. First Seacoast Bancorp comprises approximately 1.0% of Farley Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Farley Capital L.P. owned about 1.81% of First Seacoast Bancorp worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSEA traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $8.96. 11,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,220. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $3.91 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded First Seacoast Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

About First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various lending products comprising mortgage and home equity loans; student loans; vehicle, personal, and other loans; credit cards; commercial mortgages, SBA loans, lines of credit, equipment financing, equipment or vehicle purchase finance, existing corporate debt refinance, and loan consolidation services.

