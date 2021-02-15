First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY) by 299.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340,750 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $15,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the third quarter worth about $408,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the third quarter worth about $615,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth about $691,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FMAY opened at $34.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day moving average of $33.75. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 12 month low of $30.85 and a 12 month high of $35.02.

