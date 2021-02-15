First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 160.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 780,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481,114 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $13,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 2.4% in the third quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 53,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 248,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 206,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions stock opened at $17.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $19.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on ESI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

