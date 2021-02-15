First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) by 290.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337,473 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $15,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNOV. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 15,916 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,060,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,946,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 168,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 19,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $35.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.73. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.98.

