First Trust Advisors LP Sells 34,965 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 324,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,965 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $14,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 14,433 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $152,574.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TAP shares. TheStreet cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $44.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.51. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $56.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

