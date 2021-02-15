First Trust Advisors LP Sells 92,003 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 655,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,003 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.61% of OneSpan worth $13,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in OneSpan by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in OneSpan by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in OneSpan by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in OneSpan by 5.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in OneSpan by 2.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 433,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $9,198,161.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,297,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,150,717.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN opened at $25.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.53. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 643.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66. OneSpan Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $33.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

