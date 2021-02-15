First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,375 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Conagra Brands worth $14,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,701,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,900,000 after acquiring an additional 503,608 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,515,000 after buying an additional 1,031,043 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,895,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,743,000 after buying an additional 1,194,470 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,839,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,393,000 after buying an additional 286,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,402,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,783,000 after buying an additional 220,395 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.55 on Monday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average of $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

