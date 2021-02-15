First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Short Interest Up 55.8% in January

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 823,300 shares, a growth of 55.8% from the January 14th total of 528,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 912,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.46. 16,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,297. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $52.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 169,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000.

