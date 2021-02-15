First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 98.5% from the January 14th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 120,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 36,568 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,091,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 716,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 59,677 shares in the last quarter.

FIV stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.26. 308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,110. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.75. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $9.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

