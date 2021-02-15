First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the January 14th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.97. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,793. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $47.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,692,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after acquiring an additional 77,752 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 453.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,736,000 after acquiring an additional 191,866 shares in the last quarter.

