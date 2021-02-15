Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $29,839,739.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $5,477,804.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $345,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYY traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.24. 77,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,549,848. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $79.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.31. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,088.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Consumer Edge raised Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

