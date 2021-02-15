Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nestlé during the third quarter worth $3,277,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Nestlé during the third quarter worth $213,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in Nestlé by 6.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Nestlé by 15.5% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Nestlé during the third quarter worth $50,115,000. Institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSRGY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.23. 371,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $122.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of research firms have commented on NSRGY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

