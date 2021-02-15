Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,443 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.0% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $84,658.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $53,715,598 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.42.

Shares of ADBE traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $498.84. The stock had a trading volume of 91,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $480.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.52.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

