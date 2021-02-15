Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,371,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,797,000 after buying an additional 130,540 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,696,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,054,000 after buying an additional 238,838 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.37. 2,382,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,326,996. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average of $27.43. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.08. The company has a market capitalization of $288.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

