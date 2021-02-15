Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $5.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $245.90. The company had a trading volume of 95,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,352. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $248.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.00.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

