Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,651 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,651 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,190,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602,725 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 19.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $555,880,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253,265 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.6% in the third quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215,596 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 31.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,116,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $187,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.73. 2,610,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,978,781. The firm has a market cap of $102.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.63.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

