Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fortis were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Fortis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fortis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Fortis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $40.55 on Monday. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.3962 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

FTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.88.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

