Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOJCY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fortum Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Fortum Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

FOJCY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.36. Fortum Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $5.36.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Russia, Poland, India, other parts of the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

