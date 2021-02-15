Fosun International Ltd Buys Shares of 8,250 Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Steven Madden by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 15,030 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 53.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 160.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 102.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 18.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 17,137 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOO stock opened at $36.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $38.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.48.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHOO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.18.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

