Fosun International Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 133.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Equinix by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $709.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $477.87 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $717.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $747.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho started coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $821.89.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.92, for a total value of $1,356,412.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,346,789.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total transaction of $1,408,138.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,586.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,886 shares of company stock worth $12,039,412 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

